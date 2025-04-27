Maranamass Box Office Day 17: Basil Joseph Delivers 5th Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

Basil Joseph and his film Maranamass is creating havoc at the box office with the film standing at 18.12 crore in just 17 days. This is a celebratory number for a film made on a very controlled budget. However, it is still a day or two away from claiming the super hit verdict at the box office.

5th Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

Basil Joseph has delivered the fifth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 with his recent dark comedy. Interestingly, the actor is making a mark for himself, with two of his films ruling the list of the five most profitable Malayalam films of 2025.

Maranamass Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Saturday, April 26, Maranamass earned 24 lakh at the box office. This was a minor drop from the previous day’s 25 lakh. The film is heading towards less than 1 crore at the weekend.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 8 crore, the film stands at a total of 18.12 crore in 17 days. While it is still 1.88 crore away to claim the superhit verdict, it has churned out a profit of 10.12 crore, churning out 126.5% return on investment! It is the fifth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 and it would take the film a total of 24.4 crore collection to enter the top 3.

Interestingly, the figure might change as Alappuzha Gymkhana is churning out more profits every single day!

Check out the top 5 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their profits.

Rekhachithram: 350% Ponman: 238.33% Alappuzha Gymkhana: 205.33% Officer On Duty: 143.08% Maranamass : 126.5%

