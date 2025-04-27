Nani’s upcoming action biggie HIT 3 has commenced its advance booking in India, and the film has managed to register to surpass ticket sales of 25K on the first day of the advance booking on BMS. Starring Nani, along with Vijay Sethupathi, the film is all set to release in theaters on May 1.

Nani VS Ram Charan!

Interestingly, Nani needs to surpass Ram Charan’s best-performing ticket pre-sales this year with Game Changer. The Shankar film claimed the spot for the best ticket pre-sales on BMS in 2025 for a Telugu film and has been ruling at the top spot!

Where Will HIT 3 Land?

It would be interesting to see where Nani’s HIT 3 will land on the list of the top 10 ticket pre-sales on BMS for a Telugu film. The list is ruled by Allu Arjun, and it will be impossible to beat Pushpa 2’s 3 million ticket pre-sales for sure!

So, the only target left for Nani to nail will be surpassing Game Changer’s ticket pre-sales on BMS. Ram Charan‘s film registered advance ticket sales of 815K on BMS. Currently, HIT 3 has registered only 3% of its total ticket pre-sales registered by Game Changer.

Check out the top ticket pre-sales of Telugu films on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 3 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.72 Million Salaar: 1.66 Million Devara: 1.31 Million Game Changer: 815K Guntur Kaaram: 739K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HanuMan: 286K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K

With four days remaining before Nani’s film arrives, it will be impossible for him to reach the top four spots in the list. But he might gear up to beat Ram Charan and claim the fifth spot!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

