Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has begun its third-week journey at the box office. Sadly, things seem to be slipping out of hand with increased competition at the ticket windows. The action thriller has witnessed its biggest fall yet on Friday. Scroll below for day 16 updates!

Falls below one crore

So far, Randeep Hooda co-starrer was maintaining its one crore+ streak at the Indian box office. On day 16, it garnered only 85 lakhs, suffering a 38% drop compared to 1.38 crore earned on the previous day.

Emraan Hashmi led Ground Zero arrived in theatres yesterday, taking away a chunk of the screen count. Besides, Kesari Chapter 2 is the go-to choice of the audience. There’s also another option in the form of a re-release, Andaz Apna Apna. All in all, the competition has gotten tougher, and Sunny Deol starrer is visibly dwindling.

The 16-day total of Jaat concludes at an estimated 82.60 crore net, which is about 97.46 crores in gross earnings.

A losing affair?

Jaat is mounted on a budget of 100 crores. The makers still need around 17 crores to achieve the breakeven point. With Raid 2 and The Bhootnii arriving on May 1, the target now looks impossible. Unfortunately, Mythri Movie Makers‘ first Bollywood production will end its box office run as a losing affair!

More about Jaat

Jaat is now the second-highest grossing film in Sunny Deol’s career. At the first spot is Gadar 2, with staggering earnings of 525.50 crores in India. The action thriller is also the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film after Chhaava, Sikandar, and Sky Force.

Released on April 10, 2025, the action thriller is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

