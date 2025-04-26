Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi began its box office journey on a promising note. Fans poured in love for Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti starrer on the opening day. Unfortunately, the negative reviews took over soon after, and there’s been no revival. The Telugu action drama witnessed another drop on Friday. Scroll below for day 8 box office collections!

Downward trend continues

As per Sacnilk, Pradeep Chilukuri‘s directorial earned 39 lakhs* at the box office. Since today is a holiday, it should have witnessed a surge in footfalls during the evening and night shows. However, negative word-of-mouth is making the situation worse. The action drama witnessed a 32% drop compared to 57 lakhs earned the previous day.

The overall box office collections now stand at 10.90 crore net at the Indian box office. At this pace, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi will fail to surpass the lifetime earnings of Robinhood (12.28 crore net).

Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 12.86 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown below (net collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs*

Total: 10.90 crores*

Budget Recovery

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is reportedly mounted at a budget of 44 crores. The makers have only been able to recover about 25% of the estimated cost so far. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti’s film will fail to achieve the breakeven stage as it is heading for the flop verdict.

It will conclude its lifetime journey under the 12-13 crore net range. The ongoing weekend is the last ray of hope, after which the crash is inevitable.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

