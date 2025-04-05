Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, has fallen flat during its theatrical run. It was released with decent expectations, but the film failed to pull off a desirable total and has already sealed its fate as a disaster. Yesterday, it entered the second week, and the new week started dismally. Shockingly, it is yet to touch the 15 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 8 days!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Venky Kudumula, the Telugu heist action comedy opened to mostly negative reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with unfavorable word-of-mouth. Many slammed the film for its poor writing and overall execution. This negativity could be seen through the dismal performance globally.

Robinhood is a disaster!

From the opening day itself, Robinhood was a disappointing affair. In India, it started slow by earning just 2.30 crores on day 1. It never picked up afterward due to poor reviews and unfavorable public reactions. As per the latest collection update, it has earned 10.64 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 12.55 crore gross.

Overseas, Robinhood has earned just 1.55 crore gross and has almost ended its run. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day total at the worldwide box office stands at a dismal 14.10 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 10.64 crores

India gross- 12.55 crores

Overseas gross- 1.55 crores

Worldwide gross- 14.10 crores

Made on a reported budget of 70 crores, the Nithiin starrer has already emerged as a massive disaster at the box office. From here, it will earn 2-3 crores more and wrap up its worldwide journey below the 20 crore mark. So, for Nithiin, it’s a huge blow!

More about the film

Robinhood also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and others. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and was theatrically released on March 28, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

