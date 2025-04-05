Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is rewriting history for Mollywood, and recently, it became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. However, outside the main Malayalam version, the response for the magnum opus is dismal. Speaking specifically about the Hindi-dubbed version, it’s a complete washout at the Indian box office and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 3 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report of 9 days!

Mohanlal is a big name in Indian cinema, but unfortunately, he didn’t generate a strong box office pull in the Hindi market. Yes, he’s a well-known figure in the Hindi belt, but the box office pull is completely missing. One major reason behind it is that Mollywood has just started entering the pan-India scene, and it will take some time to flourish.

Released in five Indian languages, L2: Empuraan has earned low collections in all dubbed versions while rocking in the original Malayalam version. In Hindi, it started its journey by earning 50 lakh on day 1. However, it suffered massively after Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrived in theatres. During the 4-day extended opening weekend, it made 1.55 crores.

On weekdays, it witnessed drops, and by the end of the 8-day extended opening week, L2: Empuraan earned 2.06 crores. Yesterday, on day 9, it earned a dismal 5 lakh, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it has earned 2.11 crore net at the Indian box office in its 9-day theatrical run.

While the collection is very low, it’s way ahead of Marco. In the first 9 days, the Hindi-dubbed version of Marco earned just 1.11 crores at the Indian box office. If compared, the Mohanlal starrer is ahead with a 90.09% higher collection. However, Marco (Hindi) picked up later due to the strong buzz surrounding it. In the case of Mohanlal’s magnum opus, it has almost wrapped up its run.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat will arrive in theatres this Thursday, ending L2: Empuraan’s run in the Hindi market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

