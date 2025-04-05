Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie witnessed its early rollout in some overseas territories. Yesterday, it arrived in North America (USA and Canada) with its full-fledged release but before that, there were previews held on Thursday. To everyone’s surprise, the film smashed over $10 million from previews, exceeding expectations and also created a history. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Jared Hess, the Hollywood magnum opus based on the 2011 video game Minecraft has finally hit theatres. An impressive response was recorded in selected overseas centers before the film’s arrival in the domestic market. Yes, reviews aren’t in complete favor, but the audience response has been really good. Now, even domestically, it is off to a terrific start.

A Minecraft Movie raked in a rocking $10.6 million at the North American box office through Thursday previews. With this, it registered the highest-ever Thursday previews collection for a game adaptation. It surpassed Five Nights at Freddy’s ($10.3 million) to grab the throne.

A Minecraft Movie has also defeated several Hollywood biggies with its Thursday previews collection. It toppled Sonic the Hedgehog ($3 million), Mufasa: The Lion King ($3.3 million), Wonka ($3.5 million), Snow White ($3.5 million), Detective Pikachu ($5.7 million), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($6.3 million), Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ($6.5 million), Aladdin ($7 million), and The Little Mermaid ($10.3 million).

With such a response, the film has a strong chance to smash $100 million at the North American box office during its 3-day opening weekend.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie also stars Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen in key roles. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Reportedly, it is made on a budget of $150 million, so it needs to have a strong run in North America and globally. While the start is solid, let’s see how much it earns during its opening weekend.

