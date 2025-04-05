Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, entered its second-week run yesterday. On the second Friday, the pace of the film was steady. In fact, the collection was slightly higher than Thursday, which indicates that there’s favorable word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. However, there’s still a long way to go at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 9 collection report!

In the morning shows, the Kollywood action thriller had a decent 12% occupancy. In the afternoon shows, there was some growth, as the occupancy went up to 16%. In the evening shows, there was a negligible dip, and the occupancy was 15%. Night shows witnessed a good jump, with an occupancy of 24%. Overall, throughout the day, the film had an average occupancy of 17%, which is decent.

With such occupancy, Veera Dheera Sooran managed to earn 1.84 crores on day 9, as per Sacnilk. It’s a slight jump of 5.14% from day 8’s 1.75 crores. Overall, the film has earned 32.09 crore net at the Indian box office.

So far, Veera Dheera Sooran has amassed a fair total on the board and is yet to emerge successful. Reportedly, it is carrying a budget of 55 crores, and against this cost, it has earned 32.09 crores. So, 22.91 crores are yet to be recovered to enter the safe zone.

Though the film is enjoying mostly favorable word-of-mouth, reaching a total of 55 crores at the Indian box office seems a bit difficult. As of now, it looks like the Chiyaan Vikram starrer will wrap up its domestic run by securing a verdict of losing.

Meanwhile, Veera Dheera Sooran is directed by SU Arun Kumar. Apart from Vikram, it also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Riya Shibu and Shibu Thameens, and it was theatrically released on March 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

