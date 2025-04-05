L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been a complete beast ever since it started its theatrical ride. Right from its opening day, it has smashed several records at the worldwide box office, and in the latest development, it has managed to surpass Manjummel Boys comfortably. For the last few days, we have been following the glorious of this magnum opus with full enthusiasm, and finally, on day 9, we witnessed it becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the magnum opus opened to mixed to poor reviews from critics but that hasn’t stopped it from unleashing its mission of rewriting history for Mollywood. Yes, collections have dipped significantly after Eid celebrations, but the film is earning enough to create records.

L2: Empuraan at the worldwide box office

In India, L2: Empuraan entered the second week on a good note by earning 3.08 crores on day 9, pushing the total to 91.15 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 107.55 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 135 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 242.55 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 91.15 crores

India gross- 107.55 crores

Overseas gross- 135 crores

Worldwide gross- 242.55 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s highest-grosser!

With 242.55 crore gross in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has surpassed the lifetime collection of Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It’s insane that the magnum opus took only 9 days to create this record. From here, the journey towards the 275 crore mark starts in full swing.

More about the film

L2: Empuraan serves as a follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer and is part of a planned trilogy. It marks the third directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran and also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The film was released on March 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar Likely To Taste His 2nd Biggest Opening Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News