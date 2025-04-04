Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run. Surprisingly, despite the release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, the Bollywood historical drama is still minting moolah. Yes, the pace has slowed down considerably, but the tally continues to move ahead. As a result, the total collection at the worldwide box office has successfully crossed the 815 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 49 days!

Chhaava at the worldwide box office

The Laxman Utekar directorial has been on a winning ride ever since it arrived in theatres. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and emotional sentiment due to its subject, the film has smashed an unbelievable sum globally. In India, it continues to mint money, and by the end of week 7, it amassed a staggering 718.63 crore gross (all languages).

Overseas, the run of Chhaava ended weeks ago and its final total stands at a rocking 100.90 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 49-day total at the worldwide box office stands at a historic 819.53 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 609.01 crores

India gross- 718.63 crores

Overseas gross- 100.90 crores

Worldwide gross- 819.53 crores

Aamir Khan’s PK to remain unbeaten!

On the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films globally, Chhaava is below Aamir Khan’s PK. For those who don’t know, PK earned 831.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office. If we compare, there’s a difference of only 11.97 crores between both films, but PK will remain unbeaten as Vicky Kaushal’s film won’t get there.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat will arrive in theatres next Thursday, significantly affecting Chhaava’s run. The OTT premiere is expected to happen in a week or so, thus disrupting the theatrical run. At most, the magnum opus might cross the 825 crore mark globally, which would be an unprecedented feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

