L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, completed its opening week yesterday. After an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office, it maintained a stronghold for the first few days. After the Eid benefit ended, the film saw a significant drop, but since the start was huge, a massive total has come on board by the end of the 8-day extended week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

L2: Empuraan’s glorious run in week 1!

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the latest Malayalam magnum opus serves as a follow-up to Lucifer (2019). Due to the goodwill of the predecessor and Mohanlal’s stardom, the film registered an epic start of 21 crores in India, as per Sacnilk. On the next day, a huge drop was witnessed but still, 11.10 crores came in. Over the 4-day extended weekend, it amassed an impressive total of 59 crores.

Between day 5 and day 8, L2: Empuraan smashed 29.25 crores. Overall, during the 8-day run, the magnum opus earned an impressive 88.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Soon to beat 2018

With 88.25 crores already in the kitty, L2: Empuraan is just inches away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Tovino Thomas’ 2018. For the unversed, 2018 earned 92.85 crores at the Indian box office. So, the Mohanlal starrer needs just 4.61 crores more to beat 2018. By beating 2018, it will also emerge as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in the post-COVID era.

Manjummel Boys is expected to stay unbeaten at the top with a massive total of 142 crores.

Budget and recovery

While the film has amassed a huge total so far, it’s far away from the safe zone. Reportedly, it is made on a huge budget of 180 crores, and against this, only 88.25 crores are recovered. To reach 180 crores, L2: Empuraan will need an extraordinary run in the coming weeks, which is unlikely to happen.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

