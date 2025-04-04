Salman Khan starrer Sikandar may have opened to mixed reviews, but the star power is showing its magic. It has entered the 100 crore club in both the domestic and international regions. Just not that, Bhaijaan will soon surpass the lifetime collections of his last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Scroll below for the worldwide update on day 5.

Hits a century in India

The Eid holidays are over, and the box office collections are gradually dipping. But Sikandar has managed to enter the 100 crore club in 5 days of its domestic run. It stands at 105.20 crores net, which is around 124.13 crores in gross earnings.

Half-century incoming at the overseas box office

In the international circuit, Sikandar is slow but steady. In 5 days, it has minted 45.65 crores gross. It is the second highest-grossing Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas. The action thriller previously surpassed Sky Force (15 crores) and is now chasing Chhaava (100.90 crores).

Worldwide Total

At the worldwide box office, Sikandar has accumulated 169.78 crores gross. It is now aiming to beat the lifetime collections of Sky Force, which garnered 174.21 crores gross at the global box office.

Post that, Salman Khan will be targeting his own last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which grossed 182.80 crores.

The upcoming weekend would be a make-or-break scenario for Sikandar. The negative word-of-mouth has taken over. The box office collections could enter the 200 crore club worldwide, or the downfall may begin.

More about Sikandar

Salman Khan starrer was released in theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Anjini Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

It is directed by AR Murugadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

