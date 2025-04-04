John Abraham starrer The Diplomat has concluded three weeks at the Indian box office. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller has been slow but steady. It has surpassed the Chhaava and Sikandar storms and is still adding footfalls. Check out the day 21 update now!

50% drop in third week

The Eid holidays weren’t much of a happy news for Shivam Nair’s directorial because it was set to clash with Salman Khan’s Sikandar starting March 30, 2025. But it has maintained a decent momentum in its third week, garnering 5.30 crores. It has witnessed a 50% drop from the last week, with earnings of 10.68 crores.

It is to be noted that The Diplomat remained slightly lower than Chhaava during the Eid week. Vicky Kaushal starrer added 7 crores in its 7th week at the Hindi box office. This means John Abraham’s film was only 24% lower.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of The Diplomat below:

Week 1: 19.45 crores

Week 2: 10.68 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Total: 35.43 crores

The political action thriller will likely conclude its box office run within the 38 crore range. Sunny Deol’s Jaat will be released on April 10, 2025, followed by Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18. There’s only limited time for John Abraham starrer to add moolah before it gets washed out of theatres.

The Diplomat vs top Hindi grossers of 2025

The Diplomat is now only 12 lakh away from becoming the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. However, with Sikandar’s entry into the list, it has been pushed down the ladder.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 603.11 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar: 105.18 crores Game Changer (Hindi) – 37.47 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) – 35.55 crores The Diplomat – 35.43 crores Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores YJHD (re-release) – 19.09 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores Crazxy – 14.03 crores

