After the debacle of Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram has got some relief with his latest release, Veera Dheera Sooran. Though the film is not yet a successful affair, it is moving ahead at a decent pace, and so far, a fair collection has been accumulated at the Indian box office. In the 8-day extended opening week, it has managed to touch the 30 crore mark and gave itself a chance to shine during the second weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Veera Dheera Sooran in the opening week

The Kollywood action thriller started on a slow note, earning just 3.20 crores. Since word-of-mouth and reviews are mostly in favor, the film jumped a bit on day 2, earning 3.70 crores. On day 3 and day 4, healthy jumps were seen, with 5.50 crores and 6.75 crores coming in. Since Monday (day 5) was the Eid holiday, a good score of 4.50 crores was registered.

On day 6, Veera Dheera Sooran dropped significantly from Monday and earned 2.75 crores. But compared to the opening day, it dropped by just 14.06%. On day 7, it saw an expected drop and earned 2.10 crores. Yesterday, on day 8, there was some dip as an estimated 1.64 crores came in, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer wrapped up its 8-day extended opening week by earning 30.14 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a fair total, but the film needs to cover some distance.

Veera Dheera Sooran aims to beat Cobra!

With 30.14 crores in the kitty already, Veera Dheera Sooran has an opportunity to avoid the tag of being Chiyaan Vikram’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. For those who don’t know, Cobra is the lowest-grosser now, with 43.47 crores. So, with 13.34 crores more, Vikram’s latest release will beat Cobra and avoid being his lowest-grosser post-COVID.

Chiyaan Vikram’s films in the post-COVID era:

Ponniyin Selvan (2022) – 266.70 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023) – 182 crores Thangalaan (2024) – 46.15 crores Cobra (2022) – 43.47 crores Veera Dheera Sooran (2025) – 30.14 crores

