Anthony Mackie has been an essential part of the MCU since his first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He was the Falcon until Chris Evans’ Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, handed him the shield. After one miniseries, Mackie finally got his solo MCU flick, Captain America: Brave New World, which is braving past the box office challenges due to its underwhelming performance. Although it has surpassed the global collection of The First Avenger, it is miles away from the Civil War’s total collection, which is the last film in the Evans-led franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Before the fourth film was released, each Captain America movie earned more than its predecessor. For example, The Winter Soldier earned more than The First Avenger, and Civil War earned more than the second film. But Mackie’s film did not continue that trend. Inflation-adjusted, the fourth film will end up becoming the lowest-grossing in the franchise.

Captain America: Brave New World collected $88.84 million in its opening weekend. So far, the film has earned $197.31 million at the North American box office and $212.28 million overseas. Therefore, the worldwide cume of the Anthony Mackie starrer film has hit the $409.60 million mark. It carries an estimated price tag of $180 million, and the film is still millions away from the break-even point. Hence, it also trails behind Captain America: Civil War by a vast margin.

Captain America 4’s worldwide collection is on par with Civil War’s domestic haul only. The global total is 181.99% ~ 182% more than the Captain America: Brave New World’s worldwide cume. Chris Evans-led threequel collected $179.1 million on its opening weekend in the US. It raked in $408.08 million in the US and $746.96 million overseas; therefore, the worldwide haul of the movie is $1.15 billion. Captain America 4 is $745.44 million away from the global haul of Civil War. It is unattainable for the film at this pace and this point.

Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, features Anthony Mackie in the titular role alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford in crucial roles. The film was released in the theatres on February 14.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

