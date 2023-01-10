Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick helped the worldwide box office amid the crisis in the post-pandemic era. The film almost made $1.5 billion along with lots of praise from the viewers. In fact, it’s being termed as 2022’s best film by many. Amid such glorious talks, actor Danny Ramirez has shared an unknown fun behind-the-scenes story about the entire cast of the film. Keep reading to know more!

A sequel to the 1986 cult classic, Top Gun, the film marks the return of Tom Cruise as Captain Pete Mitchell aka Maverick. He is a test pilot and flight instructor, who trains young graduates of Top Gun for a dangerous mission. We saw actors like Miles Teller, Danny and Glen Powell sharing the screen with Tom Cruise and their working chemistry was lit.

In Top Gun Maverick, we see the freshers having fights among themselves but later developing a strong bond. Danny Ramirez now shares that in real life, he and his co-stars came closer due to gym workouts. Talking to Page Six, he said, “There was a lot of competition with the guys, since the beginning of filming when it came to working out. I think it’s just funny, being with a bunch of dudes just pushing each other to the limit at the gym.”

Danny Ramirez further added, “Every day we start showing up earlier and earlier to the gym…it just brought cohesion to the group.” He added that Top Gun had set a benchmark for physiques so they had huge pressure to maintain their bodies. “We all knew abs were established in the first [film], so we had to take it to another level. So aesthetically I think we felt the need for the challenge. We trained like athletes so we didn’t eat much… just a lot of veggies and protein until the end. We trained like we do sports. The workout regimen could start at like 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., depending on the pick-up time,” Danny quoted.

Meanwhile, after the success of Top Gun Maverick, the makers have hinted at taking the franchise forward in the near future.

