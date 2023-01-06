Henry Cavill, who is popularly known for portraying the role of Superman in Warner Brothers’ DC Studios, became a fan favourite soon. After that, he garnered more love from the audience with his portrayal of the titular character of a Witcher in the Netflix series, The Witcher. On the other hand, Tom Cruise is a popular name and is known to every cine-goers. Now, imagine these two handsome hunks action stars put together in a movie!

Well, that became a reality when they were both roped in for the Mission Impossible sequel, Mission: Impossible Fallout. Cavill and Tom’s bathroom fight scene became quite popular. The arm reloading scene created quite a frenzy across the internet.

Mission Impossible Fallout was released a few years back in 2018, and the bathroom fight sequence between Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill and one other actor became one of the talking points. In an old interview that we came across, where Henry is on Live With Kelly And Ryan, he’s being asked by the interviewers, “in a fist fight right just between us, you and Tom Cruise, mano a mano, no cameras, no stunts, you’re just on the streets you and Cruise who’s gonna win? “. The Justice League actor, who is known to be a bonafide nerd, had a really befitting and witty reply.

In this throwback video, when Henry Cavill was asked who between him and Tom Cruise would win an actual fistfight in real life. The Witcher actor replied, “What we’d probably do is, we’d call in a makeup team, and then we’d cover ourselves in cuts and bruises and have our hair look perfect like we just tussled enough and then stand up and tell a great story about it.” Everybody in the audience, including the hosts, couldn’t help but laugh at his witty answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry back as superman ♥️ (@alwayshcavill)

Currently, on the professional front, Henry Cavill finally bid goodbye to his DC superhero person Superman after the entry of James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the other hand, last year, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick became one of the most successful films of the year; it was the sequel to his 1986 film Top Gun, which was a major milestone in his career.

