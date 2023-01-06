Scarlett Johansson is not just a superhero in reel life but way beyond in real life. The Black Widow actress has been termed ‘s*x symbol’ by the masses and there’s no denying that her script choices are classic. But the unhidden fact remains that she’s the real conqueror of the box office, even leaving behind superstars like Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr and Samuel L Jackson among others. Scroll below for our today’s Box Office Rewind!

For the longest time, we’ve heard of how Robert Downey Jr has shattered records at the box office with movies like Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man, Dolittle, Sherlock Holmes credited to his filmography. On the other hand, Samuel L Jackson is another winner and box office leaders with movies like Star Wars, Incredibles and others. But it is sad that no one talks about the unbelievable feat that Scarlett has attained!

Many wouldn’t know that Scarlett Johansson is the (add drumrolls please!) Highest-Grossing Actor of All-Time. The beauty has made earth-shattering collections of $14.52 billion ranging over films like Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame, Lucy, The Jungle Book, Ghost In The Shell. She has only 33 films to her credits as opposed to Robert Downey Jr who lost the race by an inch. He has done 43 films and garnered $14.39 billion.

At #3 is Samuel L Jackson who has as many as 64 films in lead with box office collections of $14.36 billion.

All hail the queen because Scarlett Johansson deserves to be recognized as the Ultimate Box Office Conqueror!

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson will be next seen in the romantic comedy Asteroid City. There also have been reports that she will be reprising her role as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars.

