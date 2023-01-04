While we now enter Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the bosses are already busy shaping the finale of their Multiverse Saga that will mark the end of Phase 6 with two assemble movies including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While the former is for the new Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to unite, the latter is where the entire Multiverse comes together. It is Secret Wars that has made the loudest buzz and for all the justified reasons. What if we tell you more about the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Mans?

Well, Avengers: Secret Wars will be a film where almost the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will reunite to create a Magnum Opus like no other. While there already have been updates that this will mark the reunion of the three Peter Parkers including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire again after Spider-Man: No Way Home there has been no update to what extent.

Turns out the new reports are here to rescue as they talk about how long their involvement will be on Avengers: Secret Wars. The reports have now come in that there is hope of more and not less with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their roles are heftier than we thought. Read on to know more about this most exciting update of the day.

The latest report by Giant Freakin Robot has now given us an update about Avengers: Secret Wars. It says that while Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are all set to reprise their parts as their versions of the Spider-Man, the involvement in the movie will be much bigger than it was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In what intensity or way is not clear yet. Everything about Secret wars is kept neatly under the wraps.

Meanwhile, it is also been said that Avengers Secret Wars will also see Tobey Maguire fighting alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. This union has been anticipated for years now and the fans have been waiting to see it come alive. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

