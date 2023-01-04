Emily Ratajkowski hits the headlines every now and then for either some controversial statements or her personal life. Ever since she got divorced from her husband, she has been going out with popular actors and artists in Hollywood. Be it Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio, Pete Davidson, and a few more. However, in a recent podcast, Emily shared that she is done dating men who don’t understand how to value and handle strong-headed women. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Since the last few days, there were rumours that Emily has split up with her alleged boyfriend Pete Davidson. And, now her statement regarding her dating life seemed to be proving it too.

In her High Low podcast, Emily Ratajkowski shared that she is over-dating men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women. She further explained as reported in Page Six that she “hates” going out with “men in particular” who “truly think they want” an independent partner.

After a week of reports suggesting Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship ended, the model shared, “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it.’ They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

So does that mean she is hinting at dating women? Well, Emily Ratajkowski further mentioned that the dynamic between a man and a woman is “f*cked up and unfair,” and because of that she would understand dating a woman and have mutual respect in a relationship. Emily, who earlier in another episode described herself as bi-s*xual, said, “There might be competition … but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else.”

She concluded by saying, “Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens. The strength and the power are associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has.”

Well, what do you think about Emily Ratajkowski’s statement about heteronormative and homos*xual relationships? Let us know in the comments!

