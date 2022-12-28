The drama that has unfolded around Pete Davidson in the past year has shifted the focus entirely on his personal life. The Saturday Night Live fame has been in the news for his relationships and how they ended for the better part of the year, and most recently for his latest fling with model Emily Ratajkowski. But while it felt like everything is falling into place for Davidson, the hell has broken loose again as the two have now reportedly broken up with each other.

If you are unaware, Pete and Emily started seeing each other in November this year following Davidson’s split from Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski’s divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard. Between all this, there was also Brad Pitt, to whom Emily was linked for a brief period in the month of October. Reports said that the model dumped the Babylon actor for the SNL host.

But looks like all that drama was only for a one month relationship that has now ended. Report in Page Six as per Hollywood Life says that the fling between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski has movies to friend zone now and despite calling off the two do not have any bad air between them. Rather the report says they are okay with it.

“Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source told the outlet. Despite the split, the two actors are reportedly OK with it as it’s, “fine with both of them.”

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were first spotted together on November 16 on a date in the New York City. They were seen in a Brooklyn Apartment Building together. The news of their break up comes out after it was reported that they were not exclusive during their romance. It said that Emily was exploring her single life, and her comments a few weeks back even confirmed that.

A source close to the two told the above mentioned portal that, “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete. She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”

