Emily Ratajkowski is quite a hot topic right now in Hollywood. Every new day brings a new life update for Emily Ratajkowski. Ever since she got divorced from her ex-husband, she has become quite a catch for every man. A few days back, she was leading the headlines with Brad Pitt, but soon enough, it died down. Since last month, Emily has been making headlines for her alleged link-up with Pete Davidson, and now she got spotted sharing a steamy kiss with another person. Well, she’s clearly playing the field. Scroll below to find out!

Recently, there was news that Pete Davidson is getting quite serious about Emily, who doesn’t wanna settle down just now and wants to have fun all the while. A few days back, she was also spotted spending time with DJ Orazio Rispo.

Now, coming back to the latest update as per a report in Page Six. Emily Ratajkowski was spotted getting cozy and sharing a steamy kiss with an artist Jack Greer amid her dating rumours with Pete Davidson. In the papped pictures, the alleged duo can be seen getting comfortable with each other, walking hand-in-hand and kissing passionately in front of her house.

While Emily opted for a casual red bomber jacket and blue jeans along with Nike shoes, Jack also donned casual wear, including a navy blue coat and cargo pants. They looked like they had a good time together.

Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) scores again! Model enjoys hot date with artist Jack Greer after romancing Pete Davidson AND DJ Orazio Rispo – following split from husband #EmilyRatajkowski #celebrity #celebritygossip #celebrities #celebritynews https://t.co/FQPDWwqDbu — Celebrity Fanpage HKI (@celebrityhki) December 22, 2022

Recently, on her High-Low podcast, Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she is now on a dating app. She said, “I was like, ‘F**k it. I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.” Now, we don’t know if that’s how she met Jack Greer.

Well, it seems Emily wants to keep her options open, and it’s quite clear that she and Pete are not exclusive. So, Emily Ratajkowski can easily be with someone whom she likes. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

