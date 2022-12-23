The superhero realm is indeed shaken up after all that happened at the DCU camp. Now that everything about the universe is uncertain until official announcements are made, one of the characters in the most uncertain zone is Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot. There is no update on whether Gadot returns to Warner Bros. Discovery to take the franchise ahead or quits. But while that is an unanswered question, looks like the Red Notice star has all the plans to make a comeback to one of her old IP franchises and it is none other than Fast & Furious for Fast X.

Yes, you heard that right. Gal, long before she was Diana Prince, accompanied Vin Diesel aka Dom on one of his adventurous missions and won all the hearts. It was in 2009 when Gal made her way into the franchise as Gisele Yashar with Fast & Furious – the fourth film in the franchise. But her character died saving her love interest Han Lue in Fast & Furious 6.

Now as Vin Diesel and his team are busy shaping a run-up to the climax, he is making sure that Fast X is a unique experience and one that the world has never really witnessed. For that, he is bringing every possible character from the 20-year run together. And the reports say it includes Gal Gadot too. Read on to know everything you should know about the.

A We Got This Covered report now claims that the makers of Fast X have roped in Gal Gadot to make a comeback to the universe as Gisele. There are no details on her screen time or involvement, but the report says it is guaranteed that she is coming back. However, the main question is how will she resurrect from the dead. The studio has already brought back her love interest Han Lue from the dead in the last outing, now Gal coming back will be a big exciting move.

Meanwhile, Fast X is the beginning of the end for the Fast & Furious franchise. This will be the second last film in the series that has been running for 20 years now. The film will hit the big screens in May next year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

