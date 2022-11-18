Fast X has reportedly a budget building up to be as high as Avengers: Endgame. Since the time the film industry started to run on full swings after a year and more of lockdown, several new films have been released. Many have become box office hits, like Top Gun Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and so on.

Currently, it is MCU’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is dominating the box office. Avatar 2 is on its way to the big premiere as well. Even the next year and the year after that are filled with a lineup of some of the most-awaited films.

This includes the 10th and 11th instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise. Fast X, the title of the tenth movie in the series, has a release date of 19 May 2023 as of now. The Vin Diesel starrer is currently under production, and the latest that we hear is that the movie has a humongous budget that keeps growing.

Previously, it was said that Fast X will be one of the most expensive movies to be ever made. Its reported budget was $300 million. But now, The Wrap has revealed that the cost of the Vin Diesel starrer has increased and is now apparently around $340 million. Not only is this the highest in Fast & Furious franchise history, but it’s approaching the budget for Avengers: Endgame, which is a whopping $356 million.

However, it is still yet to reach close to Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’s $400 million budget. One of the biggest reasons behind this growing budget of the 10th instalment could be its growing star cast.

Till now, Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Ludacris, and more.

