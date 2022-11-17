Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story is one of a kind. But did you know Ralph Fiennes, aka Voldemort, had an unintentional role in their romance? Currently, the buzz around the newlyweds won’t stop. They rekindled their relationship after being separated for almost 20 years.

Since then, the two have been engaged and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony including their blended families and friends. Bennifer is also living together with their kids, and both are having the time of their lives as married couples. It is evident from each time they are spotted together.

While talking about how Ralph Fiennes had a role in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance, the Harry Potter actor revealed being a decoy for them. During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ralph confessed he was once a “relationship decoy” for his Maid In Manhattan co-star and had no idea he was part of a plot. “I was set up,” Ralph said.

“I was asked out to dinner with JLo and her manager and her agent … We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty. … [after], I think I was walking home, but [we gave each other a] peck on the cheek goodnight,” Ralph Fiennes explained. Paparazzi took photos of that moment between the actor and Jennifer Lopez, which went viral, back in 2002.

The photos sparked rumours that the two co-stars were dating. “Somehow the pictures were angled so as she’s walking away. [It looks like] I’m walking after her,” Fiennes said. “I think it said next day on The Post, ‘It’s Ralph!'” The Grand Budapest Hotel actor added.

Meanwhile, recently, Ralph Fiennes talked about his iconic character, Voldemort from the Harry Potter series. The actor was asked if he would reprise the role if given the chance. To this, Ralph replied by saying that he would do it with no questions asked.

