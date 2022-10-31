Jennifer Lopez is one such diva who can rock any outfit she wears. Now, she has turned up the heat in her recent Instagram post. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion game and has often served looks that are no short of thirst traps.

Currently, JLo is living her best married life with Ben Affleck. Both reunited last year, and since then, it has been a love story between the two. Within a short span of time, Ben popped the question, and the two tied the knot earlier this year.

Coming back to the point, Jennifer Lopez recently posted a couple of photos in a white lingerie set, and it is turning the heat up. The On the Floor singer stunned her fans and us as she posed in a bed in lacy lingerie and a matching cream robe by the Italian label Intimissimi. She sat on the bed, looking hot and cute at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez’s lingerie had a plunging neckline, and her cl*avage was visible through the loosely tied robe. The newly married paired her look with her wedding band from Ben Affleck and a ‘Mrs’ necklace. She makes sure to tell her new status to everyone, and we love it.

“#ThisIsMe … #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment,” she captioned the photos. It wasn’t just Jennifer’s outfit but also her makeup that looked amazing. The matte finish and the rusty red lips were on point. Her bronde ( brunette and blonde) hair was set in perfect beach waves.

It all went with a gentle yet seductive look by Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, recently JLo has hit the headlines a lot over her marriage with Ben Affleck. It is said that getting married has only made their relationship legal and solidified it further.

