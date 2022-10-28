BLACKPINK member Rose looked gorgeous during the K-pop group’s first concert in the US. The girl group, which consists of three more members, Jennie, Lisa, and Jiso, has become a global phenomenon. Besides BTS, they are the other Korean music group that is the most famous all over the world.

Previously, they hit the headlines after topping the albums section of Britain’s Official Chart with their latest work, ‘Born Pink’. Through that, they have become the first K-pop girl group to claim the belt on the most celebrated music chart in Britain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, recently, BLACKPINK is currently busy with its concerts in the US. They kicked off the North American leg of their “BORN PINK World Tour” with a thunderous show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Fans gathered at the arena to watch their idols perform some of their best songs.

While we may have not been in attendance physically, we cannot stop drooling over BLACKPINK member Rose’s outfits from the night. Considering they had multiple songs, each member changed into different outfits. Roseanne Park posted a series of pics in some of her fits. One of them saw her in a black shimmery look.

Park wore a halter neck dress covered with shimmery fringes. It wasn’t a long dress so it flaunted the singer’s toned legs. The dress even had a belt made from the same fabric, which accentuated her tiny waist. As she had to perform, Park also wore boxer shorts under the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

It is perfect considering how easily wardrobe mishaps happen. The BLACKPINK singer paired it with combat boots and a necklace. Rose left her hair open with a parting in the middle. We are totally in love with this entire piece.

What are your thoughts on it?

Must Read: Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty’s Net Worth Revealed! From Owing A Production House To Recently Purchasing 83 Lakhs’ Audi Q7, The Actor-Director Lives A ‘Blockbuster’ Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram