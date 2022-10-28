Don’t we always want our surroundings to smell pleasantly? It has become essential but more than that, it’s about how relaxing and refreshing that makes us feel. There are a lot of products in the market varying from scented candles, room fresheners, and reed diffusers to car fresheners. We’ve found a one-stop solution in EKAM, which provides flavours that will leave you in an aura of heaven!

For those who don’t know, EKAM is one of the brands owned by Aromee Brands Private Limited, a part of The Manipal group. They’re blessed with a rich legacy spanning more than 90 years, which is exactly why there is richness, authenticity and a lot of originality in their products.

We got our hands on a number of EKAM products, ranging from their different variations in scented candles to aromatherapy oils. Scroll below as we share a quick highlight on the same!

Scented Candles

With the festive season ongoing, it is a pre-requisite to let your indoors ooze out the fragrance of freshness and positivity. While there remain different brands in the market providing the same, what makes EKAM special is that they stick to their roots.

For a festival like Diwali, there’s ‘Whipped Pistachio Cocoa.’ Not only is that smart work but so apt and thoughtful for themed get-togethers and parties. It is one of their “fragrance of the month” that is only available in shot glasses and 3-wick candle structure for span for a month, as the company believes in delivering new and fresh flavours time to time to their wide customer base. Similarly, there’s another fantastic product for other traditional events, rich in rose – Rose Pillar Scented Candles.

Another rare variety is pumpkin, which is so unusual in India, isn’t it? And they’ve got two ranges in that as well – Pink Blush and Orange Pomander. Other flavours include tones of orange, vanilla, sandalwood etc.

Their scented candles are priced from Rs 180-1400, which looks like a total bonanza given the size of the products. It’s a must-have for anyone who is in love with pleasant fragrances!

Perfumes

Before I get into the details, can we take a moment and give a huge shoutout to the creative team? Who wouldn’t want to try out a fragrance with the name ‘High Tea in London’ or ‘Evenings in Santorini’?

Their perfume sprays are priced at Rs 750 for a 120 ml bottle and have notes of sweet pea, orange blossom, African orange flower and bitter orange. As the same suggests, EKAM has personalized each one of the bottles on the basis of the place you want to be smelling like for the day!

There are also 60 ml bottles that cost Rs 450 and 5ml pocket-friendly versions at Rs 150.

Aromatherapy

Who doesn’t enjoy a relaxing time at the spa? Well, say no more because now you can do it all in the comfort of your home. From oil warmers and wellness oils to fragrance oil, their range is MASSIVE and options that would urge you to have it all!

Our favourite is their chakra oils that help you relieve with body problems like Blood Pressure, Weak Immunity and other such issues. They’re priced at Rs 499 each but the takeaway is a pack of 7 at Rs 4500.

And well, you can also continue this therapy at your travel as their car diffusers are quite affordable and smell energizing! There’s also currently 50% sale on-going, so you must get your hands at least on one of them.

Fresheners

And for those who’re all quite lazy, worry not! There’s a quick ‘spray and done’ scenario for y’all as well. Costing Rs 295, your cars could smell like the tones of gulmohar, citrus, and mandarin for that matter. Our most recommended is the ‘Absolute Eternity.’

There are also a lot of fruity, woody to floral options when it comes to room fresheners. Those are for Rs 499, currently available at Rs 449 under sale!

Also, all our friends who have trust issues and believe in sticking to one single old product, freshener sachets are the products for you!

Last but not the least are EKAM gift sets, for anyone who believes in ditching usual sweets or basic items to share luxury. There are oil warmer, candle holders to perfume sets that one can surprise their favourite ones with!

Check out all the products from EKAM here.

