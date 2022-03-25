Shah Rukh Khan has always been one of the most discussed celebrities among the ladies not just for his irresistible charms but also for his sharp wits. The actor carries himself very well, mostly neatly dressed which is always topped up by a good posture and the swoon-worthy dimpled smile. If you are a fan of the Badshaah, you are probably already familiar with the fact that he smells dreamy at all times.

As SRK gears up for a comeback through his action-drama film Pathaan, we look at a bunch of instances when his female co-stars admitted that King Khan’s cologne is something that leaves a deep positive imprint.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and she has often been vocal about what she likes and dislikes about him. A few years back, in interaction with Filmfare, Anushka had explained how great SRK smells almost always.

“One thing I can’t forget about Shah Rukh is his smell. He smells superb. He used to smell different each time. I would be like, ‘Wow man! Shah Rukh, you smell so good. If I know how you smell, and if I happen to sense that fragrance again somewhere, I will be able to relate it with you. I have that kind of sense of smell. Anyone smelling good can make me turn and take notice.”, she said.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Raees which did not perform as well as SRK’s other films but was declared as a hit eventually. In a video shared by a YouTube channel named Celebrity Spotlight, Mahira can be seen expressing her thoughts on the impression SRK left.

“There’s one thing about Shah Rukh, he smells, like, amazing. Amazing! Inme se koi bhi nahi. Matlab ki itna good ki maine Pooja (SRK’s manager) se ek din jake poocha tha, what is he…what cologne does he use?”, Mahira said.

Chitrashi Rawat

Chitrashi Rawant aka Komal Chautala from Chak De! India has also been a testament to SRK’s ability to charm people with his perfume. In an interaction with IANS previously, Rawat said, “He deserves to be where he is today. He is true, in all sense, the King. He is witty and smells really good all the time.”

Shah Rukh Khan himself has addressed in the past that he is very serious about the way he smells. In an interaction with GQ Magazine, the superstar had given an insight into what his signature perfume is. “It’s very important for me to smell good. I mix two fragrances – a Dunhill scent that’s only available at their London store as well as a Diptyque one.”, he said.

What do you think about Shah Rukh Khan’s perfume choice? Let us know in the comments

