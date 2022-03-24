Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the top films released in the late 90s that had its audiences wanting to become like its lead actors. From wanting Kajol aka Anjali Sharma’s broad hairband to dressing up like Rani Mukerji’s Tina Malhotra in fashionable minis and wanting to be as cool as Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Khanna, we are guilty of doing something K2H2 related.

And let us tell you the craze for KKHH and its trends haven’t died yet. Don’t believe us? Well, a couple of days ago – not even a week back, a fan of the film tweeted inquiring how she can obtain the ‘Cool’ necklace and the film’s production house not only responded to her but even send her a couple. Scroll below to see the sweet interaction between the fan and the makers.

A couple of days ago, a Twitter user by the handle harnidh.eth took the microblogging platform and showed off the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai necklaces the production house send her after she inquired about them on March 19. Sharing a screenshot of her Twitter conversation for the K2H2 item, along with an image of the ‘Cool’ necklace chains she received from Dharma Productions, the Shah Rukh Khan fan tweeted, “How it started and how it’s going…this made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true.” She also included three faces with hearts eyes in her tweet.

How it started and how it’s going…this made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/uoSkvl3xyK — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 23, 2022

As per the screenshot, her Twitter conversation for Shah Rukh Khan aka Rahul Khanna’s ‘Cool’ chain began with the tweet, “can someone pls tell me where i can get the COOL necklace chain thing shah rukh khan wears in kuch kuch hota hai pls pls” The screenshot then shows the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fan get a response from Dharma Productions – in 12 hours, reading, “Slide into our DM with your location and we’ll send some over.”

Not believing her eyes, or the reply, she responded, “Wait REALLY!” Using the film’s title in their next tweet, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production replied, “Kuch kuch hota hai when you wear the COOL chain – hum samajhte hai! See you in DM!”

can someone pls tell me where i can get the COOL necklace chain thing shah rukh khan wears in kuch kuch hota hai pls pls — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 19, 2022

Reacting to this gesture of Dharma Productions, one netizen asked, “is this offer eligible for me” Another questioned, “Are they rebooting KKHH? Or doing a part 2? Why this chain now????!!!” A third, not pleased with the makers of K2H2 wrote, “out of all the despicable things dharma has done, choosing harnidh to promote their merch definitely makes top 3” Another added, “Now I want one too…”

Did you or do you still have any Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Cool’ necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Let us know in the comments.

