Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency, is working wonders at the box office. Released on March 11 in theatres, the Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty starrer has already amassed over Rs 200 crore.

While the film continues to works its magic at the BO, #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal has started trending on Twitter.

While many feel the director and The Kashmir Files team ought to give their profits to those who were affected during the insurgency, others have trolled and bashed the hashtags with memes featuring Bollywood films Welcome, Hera Pheri, Golmaal, PM Narendra Modi and more.

Slamming the hashtag for asking Vivek Agnihotri and team The Kashmir Files asking them to donate the money, Twitter is currently filled with memes. Sharing an image of Paresh Rawal from Welcome with the text ‘tera baap yahan chhod ke gaya tha ki teri maa?’ one Twitterati wrote, “To those trending #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal …take a note of this” Another tweeted “Those trending this for them” along with a picture from Hera Pheri reading ‘Inke haath mein sone ka katora de phir bhi ye bheek maangenge’

To those trending #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal …take a note of this pic.twitter.com/vMOoYoZxaE — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) March 23, 2022

#VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal

Those trending this for them pic.twitter.com/PCM4qWrIEA — Tushar being Indian (@TusharbeingInd1) March 23, 2022

Morphing Vivek Agnihotri as Sunil Grover’s character from The Kapil Sharma Show, one netizen tweeted, “Your pain is my pain But my money is my money not yours 🤣👇👇👇” Another noted, “Those trending #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal The government exempted his film (The Kashmir Files) from taxation so that he may make more films based on #truth.”

#VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal Your pain is my pain

But my money is my money not yours 🤣👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vHYgdN4CG1 — Samir khan (@Murli20915352) March 24, 2022

Those trending #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal

The government exempted his film from taxation so that he may make more films based on #truth. pic.twitter.com/xr3ZporG96 — Nikita Singh (@grizzlypuff06) March 23, 2022

Using PM Narendra Modi in a few of their memes, one netizen shared an image with the text ‘Itna Marunga Bsdwalo,’ with the caption “Me To Those who r Trending This…” Another Modi meme, with the text ‘Aap log rona band kijiye,’ was shared with the caption, “Meanwhile me to all supporters of this trend”

Me To Those who r Trending This#VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal pic.twitter.com/VFPJvHjbt1 — Vikas Trivedi🇮🇳 (@IamVtrived) March 23, 2022

Pichhle 32 saal KISI NE BHI KASHMIRI HINDUO KI PEEDA DIKHANE KI KOSHISH NAHI KI GRAND SCALE PAR, Kyuki aise projects mein production loss dikhta hai, now that this film is earning, many more projects will get support. Why trending #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal pic.twitter.com/aFwKbtPm7c — Artkrafter Official🇮🇳 (@Artkrafter2) March 24, 2022

Sharing a still from The Kashmir Files, a netizen tweeted, “Why will he donate his money its his earnings .” The said image came with the text, “People who never wanted Kashmir Files to be made, then to be released, then to be not appreciated Are now want the profit earned to be donated so that no other files could be made.”

Who is trending #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal ? The people who are supporting the terrorists in this film Have these people donated anything till date except blaming others. Sickular pigs — ॐ Gaurav ॐ (@ExposeAAP) March 24, 2022

Questioning why The Kashmir Files makers should donate their earnings, one netizen wrote, “Chak De India made 100+ Cr in 2007 Rani Rampal & entire Indian women’s hockey team still had days of endless struggle even until 2019 No one asked @iamsrk @yrf to donate all earnings to women’s hockey But @vivekagnihotri should donate all. Why?” Another wrote, “#VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal Kyo nikale paise?? Money earned by #TheKashmirFiles will be invested to make another movie on a true Hindu genocide story. There are numerous such true stories. Dangal earned 2000 crore. Have u asked Amir Khan money to help Indian wrestlers. Its a trap”

Chak De India made 100+ Cr in 2007 Rani Rampal & entire Indian women's hockey team still had days of endless struggle even until 2019 No one asked @iamsrk @yrf to donate all earnings to women's hockey But @vivekagnihotri should donate all. Why? #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal pic.twitter.com/tX8uwYvHNO — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 24, 2022

#VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal Kyo nikale paise?? Money earned by #TheKashmirFiles will be invested to make another movie on a true hindu genocide story. There are numerous such true stories. Dangal earned 2000 crore. Have u asked Amir Khan money to help indian wrestlers. Its a trap — The_Unfortunate_Indian (@Unfortunate1947) March 23, 2022

What are your thoughts on #VivekAgnihotriPaisaNikaal? Let us know in the comments.

