The Kashmir Files has done unthinkable in its box office run! Said to be one of the most successful Bollywood films ever, TKF has done a job of dethroning Uri – The Surgical Strike from the throne of the most profitable Hindi film. Below is all you need to know.

As our title reads, as per our database since 2013, TKF has achieved the top spot in the list of profitable films. It also includes Hindi dubbed versions of South movies. The feat has been achieved in just 13 days’ theatrical run. At the time when Uri had ended its terrific run, no one in dreams would have imagined that the record will be broken within 3 years (including theatres’ closure due to pandemic).

As per the update of day 13, The Kashmir Files has made earnings of 200.13 crores. With the cost of 20 crores, the film has made a profit of 180.13 crores. It translates to an earth-shattering number of 900.65% ROI. It has taken down Uri – The Surgical Strike from the throne, which had made 876.24% ROI.

Now that we have got our new most profitable film in The Kashmir Files, let’s take a look at top gainers of each year (since 2013):

2013

Aashiqui 2:

Budget- 12 crores, Lifetime- 85.40 crores, ROI- 73.40 crores, ROI%- 612%

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Budget- 45 crores, Lifetime- 190 crores, ROI- 145 crores, ROI%- 322%

2014

Queen:

Budget- 11 crores, Lifetime- 61 crores, ROI- 50 crores, ROI%- 454%

PK:

Budget- 85 crores, Lifetime- 339.50 crores, ROI- 254.50 crores, ROI%- 300%

2015

Tanu Weds Manu Returns:

Budget- 32 crores, Lifetime- 152 crores, ROI- 121 crores, ROI%- 390%

Hate Story 3:

Budget- 13.20 crores, Lifetime- 53.50 crores, ROI- 40.30 crores, ROI%- 305%

2016

Dangal:

Budget- 90 crores, Lifetime- 387.39 crores, ROI- 297.39 crores, ROI%- 330%

Neerja:

Budget- 21 crores, Lifetime- 75.61 crores, ROI- 54.61 crores, ROI%- 260%

2017

Baahubali 2 (Hindi):

Budget (distribution cost)- 90 crores, Lifetime- 511.30 crores, ROI- 421.30 crores, ROI%- 468.11%

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

Budget- 24 crores, Lifetime- 133.60 crores, ROI- 109.60 crores, ROI%- 456.66%

2018

Stree:

Budget- 20 crores, Lifetime- 129.67 crores, ROI- 109.67 crores, ROI%- 548.35%

Badhaai Ho:

Budget- 22 crores, Lifetime- 136.80 crores, ROI- 114.80 crores, ROI%- 521.81%

2019

Uri – The Surgical Strike:

Budget- 25 crores, Lifetime- 244.06 crores, ROI- 219.06 crores, ROI%- 876.21%

Dream Girl:

Budget- 25 crores, Lifetime- 139.70 crores, ROI- 109.70 crores, ROI%- 365.66%

2020

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior:

Budget- 125 crores, Lifetime- 279.50 crores, ROI- 154.50 crores, ROI%- 126.60%

2021

Pushpa (Hindi):

Budget (distribution cost)- 20 crores, Lifetime- 106 crores, ROI- 86 crores, ROI%- 430%

Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Budget (distribution cost)- 75 crores, Lifetime- 212 crores, ROI- 137 crores, ROI%- 182.66%

2022

The Kashmir Files:

Budget- 20 crores, Lifetime- 200.13 crores, ROI- 180.13 crores, ROI%- 900.65%

