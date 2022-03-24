Emraan Hashmi is the ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood. The actor has brought about a major revolution in Bollywood and normalized intimate scenes with his films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster amongst others. But it was Murder alongside Mallika Sherawat that began the saga. But can you imagine how the leading actor’s wife Parveen reacted to it all? Scroll below for some surprising details.

To begin with, Parveen had no clue that Emraan was going all out with Murder. The film directed by Anurag Basu witnessed the actor in multiple sensuous scenes along with his co-star Mallika Sherawat. It was too new for Bollywood too to accept that kind of subject but most were curious to still watch the film secretly. The result of it all? A super-hit verdict at the box office!

Emraan Hashmi made his wife Parveen see Murder directly at the premiere. The actor revealed On Koffee With Karan in 2014, “In the first seat my wife digging her nails into my hand like ‘what the hell have you done and you haven’t prepared me for this and what are you doing because this is not Bollywood’. When the hands came off, there were four jabs… I was injured…I was bleeding.”

Emraan Hashmi also revealed that his wife has not totally accepted this side of his but they’ve managed to crack a deal. “She hasn’t accepted it. We have hit a common ground. Right now there is a deal that we have…The deal is I take her shopping and she probably swipes the card close to seven-digit numbers,” he added.

Well, that sounds quite a plan to deal with all the intimate scenes on-screen!

