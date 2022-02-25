Imran Khan is recognised in the Bollywood industry for providing a few great hits such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and many more. While the actor is quite well known for his acting skill, did you know that the actor had once criticized Sonam Kapoor’s acting career? Let’s check it out

Advertisement

Sonam, apart from her acting talents, is quite popular for her unique fashion sense. Being the daughter of great actor Anil Kapoor, the actress has worked hard to attain the success that she has on the Box Office.

Advertisement

Well coming back to the topic, it was in an old episode of Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan, when Imran Khan had taken a massive dig at Sonam Kapoor. The particular episode saw Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor appearing as guests. During the show’s rapid-fire round Imran, addressing Sonam and her career, said, “Sonam should do less magazine covers and more movies”.

While this would have hurt Sonam Kapoor a lot, she never responded to the particular statement. Best be said, the actress let her performance do the talking as she made her way in becoming one of the top actresses the industry has to offer. Sonam started her career alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. While the movie was not so impressive, the actress didn’t lose hope and came back with many impressive projects.

Sonam’s career includes movies like Khoobsurat, Raanjhanaa, Padman, Veere Di Wedding, working alongside various talented celebrities. The actress went on to win the hearts of millions in 2016 with her amazing performance in Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani. The actress was last seen as herself on the Anurag Kashyap’s Ak vs Ak.

On the other hand, Imran Khan does have many brilliant movies like Kidnap and Luck in the bag but is currently out of action. The actor was last seen in 2015 for the movie Katti Batti, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

For more such throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: From Lust Stories To The Fame Game- Karan Johar’s Dharmatic And Netflix Have Come A Long Way, KJo Pens An Emotional Note

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube