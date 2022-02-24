After ruling Bollywood for years, Karan Johar added another feather into his hat and stepped into the world of web with Dharmatic- the digital company by renowned Dharma Productions. Over the years, Dharmatic has entertained us with some enthralling storylines which they brought to us via Netflix. The collaboration that began with Lust Stories will now bring Madhuri Dixit led The Fame Game on the digital platform.

To celebrate their fruitful relationship and ahead of The Fame Game’s release, the filmmaker took to his Instagram to talk about the same. Read on to know more about it.

Recently, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to laud their friendship with Netflix. He shared the poster of his upcoming web film and penned an emotional note.

Karan Johar wrote, “My digital journey began with #luststories on @netflix_in and from then grew a partnership that will always be special to me and all of us at @dharmaticent and @dharmamovies …. We had not only had an immensely collaborative partnership but also a supremely successful one … from the crazy bingy #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives to the dark and intense #ajeebdaastaans from the topical and relevant #guilty to the sweet burst of first love #meenakshisundareshwar … the power of #gunjansaxena to now our first scripted series #thefamegame we are grateful to @netflix_in for nurturing our content with love and care!”

Karan Johar further added, “For searching for solid content within us and also #searchingforsheela #thefamegame is as I said our first scripted series and we can’t wait for the binge universe to consume it with the passion that we have made it with! #thefamegame drops tomorrow !!! Go make it your weekend binge.”

With all these superhit films and web shows, we already can’t wait to see more of their collaborations. Can you?

