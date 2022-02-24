Sridevi was a much-loved actor who is remembered even today for her work in several critically acclaimed films like Mr India and English Vinglish, amongst others. As it is her fourth death anniversary today, her fans have been flooding social media platforms with heartfelt tributes and special fan edits. Did you know that there was so much talk around the actress’ beauty that she was once asked if she takes injections to maintain it?

For the unversed, the Mom actor started her career at the age of four and has delivered several hits, since. In the year 2018, she was in Dubai with her family to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah when she passed away by drowning. The news of her demise left the entire nation in a state of shock, also opening several conspiracy theories about the accidental nature of her death.

Long back, Sridevi was promoting her 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Charon Ka Raja when she interacted with a journalist and opened up on a series of topics including her beauty and grace. According to a report by Lehren, there was a popular rumour around that time that the actress took injections to keep her from the signs of ageing.

The reports suggest that during this interview, Sridevi was directly asked by a journalist about this speculation. “Do you take injections to stay young?”, she asked.

The question left the actor a little surprised as she chose to smile gracefully, clearly finding the question amusing. The interview clarified that these were not her thoughts but popular notions, which was when Sridevi said, “No, not at all”

Even though the interaction continued, Sridevi seemed lost in thought for a brief period before acknowledging that the question bothered her. “I am sorry, I am still thinking about the Injection thing.”, Sridevi said.

