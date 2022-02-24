It’s quite unfortunate that every single film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali is getting into trouble just before the release. His Gangubai Kathiawadi too has followed a similar route. With objections and petitions, the film has got too much of the negative limelight. Now, renowned producer and ex-censor board chief, Pahlaj Nihalani has reacted to the same.

To SLB’s relief, some of the petitions against the film have already been dismissed by the Bombay High Court. However, none other than Gangubai Harjivandas’ (on whom the film is loosely based) family members have urged the Supreme Court, asking for a stay on the film’s release.

Gangubai’s adopted son had earlier slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali by alleging him of defaming his mother’s reputation. Even her granddaughter has come out taking a dig at the filmmaker over causing a dent in her grandmother’s image. While Gangubai’s family members have taken the route of the Supreme Court, the body has suggested changing the name of the film.

Now, reacting to the controversy of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pahlaj Nihalani has come out bashing the family. While talking to ETimes, he said, “News of Gangubai being made has been making the rounds for nearly two years now. And the whole world knows that Gangubai lived in Kamathipura. Why is it that her family is taking objection now? Were they sleeping for so many years?”.

He also expressed that the court shouldn’t look into Gangubai Kathiawadi’s controversy as it’s already been passed by the censor board. “Last minute petitions against films should not be entertained once the film is censored. The court should also not intervene or entertain such petitions once the Censor certificate is issued.”

While backing SLB, Nihalani added, “People allege that the film industry cooks up controversies. But in SLB’s case it has become a routine that whichever film he makes, the title often lands him in controversy. The title furore and misfortune with fires, both issues keep following Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

Starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on 25th February 2022.

