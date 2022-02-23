Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films of this year but troubles seem to be never-ending for the makers. Viewers had several doubts about the film’s cast lineup but the trailer put all of it to rest, leaving most people impressed. According to a recent report, the Supreme Court has now suggested the makers and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the name of the film, two days prior to its release date.

For the unversed, the film stars Alia in the lead role alongside actors like Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari, amongst others. The movie has been directed by SLB and has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The upcoming drama film is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by Hussain Zaidi. It narrates the story of Ganga Harjivandas, who goes on to become a prominent political figure in Kamathipura, Mumbai.

According to a recent report by ANI, the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions that had been filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. More than three petitions were in the court against the movie, one of which was filed by Congress MLA Amin Patel. The politician wanted the name ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ changed, alleging that it showcased Kathiawadi community in a poor light. It also claimed that the movie misrepresented Kamathipura while another petition of similar nature was made by a resident of Kamathipura itself.

As per the latest report by NDTV, the Supreme Court has now suggested Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the name of the film. Bhansali’s lawyer, Siddhartha Dave is expected to discuss the option with the director and the court has decided to continue the hearing tomorrow. Gangubai’s adopted son, Babu Ravji Shah was the one to challenge HC’s order, claiming that the film is defamatory towards his mother.

