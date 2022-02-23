After the thunderous response, the trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ received, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy will soon release ‘Maar Khayega’.

The first song from the film promises to take the internet and airwaves by storm.

Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayega’ will introduce audiences to the gangster protagonist ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ aka Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

The trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action, Akshay Kumar‘s signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi’s top class act.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the entertainer takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. Audiences can also expect great performances from this one with a powerful line up of talent including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

