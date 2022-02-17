Keeping aside all the patriotic movies, Bollywood’s Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar is also known for his hilarious comedy films. From Hera Pheri to the Housefull series, the actor never fails to amaze us with all his perfect comic timings.

Well, it now looks like apart from comedy movies, Akshay is now winning hearts for his stint in his latest beverage advertisement, as it has left the fans all amazed and in splits. Read on to know more!

Akshay Kumar recently took it to his Instagram account, where he shared his recent advertisement for the energy drink. Looking at the video we could see Akshay paired up with Adah Sharma for the ad. The video opens up with Akki asking for a bottle from the shop owner when suddenly a giant Gorilla (basically a spoof version of King Kong) appeared out of nowhere to attack the city.

As everyone runs for their lives, Adah Sharma comes up to a stunned Akshay Kumar with his mouth wide open. In the next shoot, we see Adah asking Akshay, “Excuse me, meri gorilla ke saath photo lenge?”. Khiladi Kumar in shock confirms by asking her back, “Photo?.” Later in the video, we see Akshay taking a sip of the drink and carrying Adah to the roof of an under-construction site at the speed of light.

While getting ready to take a photo, Adah asks Akshay to join in as well. To this Akshay is seen whistling at the giant gorilla, who later starts posing for the selfie as well. Fans have gone bonkers looking at this new ad. While there are plenty of who dropped hearts on the post, there are many who came up with hilarious comments as well.

One user commented, “Take this Gorilla in HERA PHERI 3 😂 “. Another user said, “Achha hua sirf photo khichbane boli 😂 madam kitna tejasvi h aaplog yaha pura seher presan h aur madam ko photo khichbani h 😑 or hamare Akshay sir hai hi masum 😂😂 “. One user said, “Khatron ke Khiladi tu to bahut dekhe honge Magar bhai Bhai aapke jaisa nahin dekha…. 😂😂 “. Commenting on the post another user wrote, “Kuch bhi 😂😂 “. While a user wrote, “Kya baat hai mtlb gorila ke bhane photo click😍”, another user wrote, “Funny ad paaji 😂😂”.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Atrangi Re, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie starred Akki alongside, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Pankaj Jha among others. The movie came out on 24th December 2021 and is now available on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will be seen in his next movie Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie is set to release on 1st April 2022.

