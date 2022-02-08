Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Hype The Craze For Biggest Actioner - Announcement Video Out!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan announcement video has left everyone stunned by the mind-boggling chemistry of the stars, the high-voltage action and entertainment gives us a taste of the massive treat that is in store for cinema lovers in 2023.

This is BIG!!! Action and Entertainment ka Bada Dhamakaaa! For the first time ever, a film announcement has been shot at this extravagant production level with sleek visuals and a high-octane action sequence. The announcement video of ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’ has Blockbuster written all over it and has created a massive buzz across all platforms, leaving its fans enthralled.

The onscreen chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has set the screen on fire. Both will be seen together for the first time and this sensational pairing is all set to smash all box-office records on Christmas 2023.

The blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zaffar after delivering box office hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat is now geared up to direct the BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan franchise.

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani adds, ‘It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my ChoteMiyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our BadeMiyan and ChoteMiyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023.”

The news of Pooja Entertainment reviving the ‘BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan’ franchise, has already hit the popularity pyramid and has got the audiences excited for the action entertainer to hit the Big Screen!

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents BadeMiyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and is sure to break all-Big Screen Records on Christmas 2023.

