The world is mourning the loss of India’s very own nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar and her fans across the globe are paying their last respects and heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer on social media. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Lata’s family slammed Kiara Advani and Karan Johar for using her song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on an orgasm scene from her film ‘Lust Stories’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

This is the same film that gave a huge boost to Kiara’s acting career after she gave a kick-as* performance in the same time. It also starred Vicky Kaushal opposite him and her orgasm scene from the film holds a special fan base altogether. While the filmmaker used Lata’s song in the background which didn’t go well with the singer and her family.

Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar’s family released a statement slamming Kiara Advani and the makers of the Lust Stories that read, “We wonder why he needed to use a Bhajan-like song sung in the most revered voice of Asia to show his heroine in an orgasmic state. He could have used any other song.”

Lata Mangeshkar’s family statement further read, “At her age, we don’t want to expose her to this kind of ugly desecration of her song. Why did Karan Johar use Lata Didi’s immortal song in such an embarrassing situation? I still remember how ecstatic Karan was when Didi had recorded the song for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He said it was a dream come true. Why turn the dream song into a nightmare now?”

Lust Stories was released back in 2018 on Netflix and received raving reviews from critics as well as fans.

What are your thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar’s family slamming Kiara Advani and Karan Johar for using her song in their film? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone Feels Lucky To have Ranveer Singh As Her Husband: “I Also Wake Up In The Morning Having Breakfast Feeling Content”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube