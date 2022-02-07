There was a time when leading actors only wanted to release their films in theatres. Community experiencing is surely a delight but times are changing! Soon we will witness Deepika Padukone led Gehraiyaan take a digital route with Amazon Prime Video. Is Shah Rukh Khan produced Darlings ft Alia Bhatt in lead following the same path? Scroll below for details.

Producers are helpless as the COVID scare isn’t allowing movies to hit the theatre screens. This is landing digital platforms with huge opportunities to come ahead and bag swanky deals. As per reports, Gehraiyaan ft Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhariya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi was sold to Amazon Prime at 80-85 crores.

Now, as per Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan production Red Chillies has cracked a similar deal with Netflix for Darlings. The film also marks Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer and will witness its premiere this Summer.

A source close to the development revealed, “It’s a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium. The conversations were on with multiple players and it’s finally Netflix, who has bagged the exclusive streaming rights. The film has been sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female-led film.”

Darlings is a story about a mother-daughter relationship. The film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Jasmeet K Reen will be directing the Alia Bhatt starrer. Vishal Bharadwaj is on board as music composed on the other hand.

