Shah Rukh Khan made India relive its secularism as he paid respects at Lata Mangeshkar final journey yesterday. The superstar was seen reading dua near the mortal remains and many hailed him for the same. Things turned upside down when several netizens claimed he spit while he was praying for the veteran singer. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at 8:12 AM yesterday. The Nightingale of India passed away at the age of 92 after suffering from prolonged illness. Things got complicated as she contracted COVID and had been battling in the hospital for almost 28 days.

Many Bollywood stars reached Shivaji Park to pay their tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar. Aamir Khan along with daughter Ira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor were amongst others who reached the location. Shah Rukh Khan had also come with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Videos of Shah Rukh Khan near the mortal remains are virall all over. SRK was seen reading dua and then blew the air. The action is reportedly done for protection and blessing as it is believed that the soul moves on to its next life. However, several netizens claimed that the superstar spit at the place where Lata Mangeshkar’s remains were kept.

Supporters and fans busted the negative campaign and came in support of SRK. Many took to Twitter and lashed out at the insensitive reports.

A Twitter user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life Dear haters’थूक’ और ‘फूक’ में फर्क होता है।“

Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life Dear haters'थूक' और 'फूक' में फर्क होता है। #SRK #ShahrukhKhan pic.twitter.com/iWryrBd0qG — DisFiLE🍂🍃🇮🇳 (@DisFiLEWorld) February 6, 2022

Another wrote, “#SRK has always overcome and risen above hate. Nothing has stopped him to go with his faith and belief. @iamsrk”

#SRK has always overcome and risen above hate. Nothing has stopped him to go with his faith and belief. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/VNtKhl2jzy — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) February 6, 2022

A user tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua at Lata’s funeral and being accused of spitting on her dead body by BJP politicians and Hindutva supporters is the reality of what India has become.”

Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua at Lata's funeral and being accused of spitting on her dead body by BJP politicians and Hindutva supporters is the reality of what India has become. — Rizwan (@islamabad_lfc) February 7, 2022

“@iamsrk Hey love,Saw in news the new shit show going on. Here to say a dua for you & blow air on your forehead. May you always stay protected from every evil & keep kicking asses of your haters & burn them to ashes by just existing gracefully. Love you,” read another tweet.

@iamsrk Hey love,Saw in news the new shit show going on. Here to say a dua for you & blow air on your forehead. May you always stay protected from every evil & keep kicking asses of your haters & burn them to ashes by just existing gracefully.🤲🏻🧿

Love you♾ — Shefali (@DrShefali23) February 7, 2022

More power to Shah Rukh Khan!

