Sara Ali Khan has carved her place not just in Bollywood but also in the hearts of the people. Since her entry into the entertainment industry, the actress has impressed the audience. Meanwhile, the Kedarnath star who recently wrapped up her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal, in the recent interview claimed she doesn’t want to act in remakes anymore but she’ll be interested if Aanand L Rai plans a remake of Atrangi Re.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is a romantic drama film that also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Tamil under the title Galatta Kalyaanam. It received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike as many praised its unconventional plot.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan opened up about working in films that are mostly centred on heroes. However, she feels happy about getting equal screen space in Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re. In the interview, she even spoke about why she agreed to work in films like Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1.

Sara Ali Khan told, “For me, the role and screen time matter. Of course, having done Aanand ji’s film, I am greedy, I want more meaty parts. I want to do all kinds of films. Today, if Rohit Shetty (director of Simmba) comes to me with another commercial film where he needs me to do another Aankh Maare, I will do it.”

However, the actress, who starred in Coolie No 1 which was the remake of a 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, says she’s done working on remakes, “No more remakes for me right now. I will star in the remake of Atrangi Re. You tell Aanand ji and we will start rolling at India Gate in Delhi.”

Sara Ali Khan further adds, “The favourite thing of my job is that ek din main Ranveer Singh ke saath high energy gaane karungi, aur doosre din Dhanush ke saath scene karungi, Varun (Dhawan) ke saath comedy. That’s why I do what I do so that I can do everything.”

The actress also admits that she has become greedier for meaty parts like she did in Atrangi Re, “After seeing the nuances with which Anand ji directed me wherein he told me: ‘Your character in Atrangi Re has zubaan pe gaali aur aankhon mein nahin chahiye’… Such things are very exciting to hear,” and adds, she wants to work with Rohit Shetty and Aanand L Rai again and again.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently completed the shooting of Lakshman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal and reportedly, she will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

