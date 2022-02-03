Bollywood’s budding actress Sara Ali Khan knows how to make heads turn. Currently, Sara is being applauded for her performance in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re. The film that also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles was lauded by one and all in the industry. Apart from her professional life, Sara never misses a chance to surprise everyone with her social media skills. The Simmba actress is quite active on social and wherever the actress goes she makes sure to give her fans an update about what she is up-to in her personal life.

What also is lauded by fans is, Sara Ali Khan’s Shayari. Time and again we have witnessed Sara showing off her Shayri skills in the caption box of her Insta posts. Recently, Sara spent some gala time in the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. As the actress is back to the work, she recently conducted AMA on her Instagram stories. During the session, Sara happened to come across a netizen who tried to troll the actress for her Shayri.

When a user tried to mock Sara Ali Khan for her Shayri, she slammed the troll and gave it back like a boss. Replying to the user, Sara wrote another Shayri that read, “So I drive positive people like you mad and because rude judgments don’t make me sad and I am who I am inspite of efforts of mom and dad, as it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had and not to mention after that I feel glad. I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayri, and if you do then just a tad…”

Haha! Isn’t that hell of an instant shayri?

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s directorial opposite Vicky Kaushal. The actress is yet to make her next announcement.

