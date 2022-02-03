Gayatri Datar, who is a popular actor in the Marathi entertainment space, has made her Hindi TV debut with the show ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’, where she is seen portraying the pivotal role of Sumitra.

Elaborating on her role and her debut, Gayatri said: “I am very happy to be debuting with a show like Mere Sai which is a viewer favourite. When I was approached to play the role of Sumitra, I was really convinced to play the part and couldn’t say no.”

“The character has an amazing graph throughout as she goes through myriad emotions ranging from trauma to gratitude and then conflicts.”

She adds, “The look is also very different from what I have donned before. It takes courage to be in front of the camera without any makeup. I am very happy with the role and I hope viewers enjoy watching the episodes.”

In the ongoing track, Sumitra suffers the loss of a child and goes into trauma. Her sister-in-law, who has two sons, cannot see her state and gives her younger child to Sumitra. But soon enough, the elder son of Sumitra’s sister-in-law goes missing and she wants her younger one back, leading to clashes between them.

‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

