Actress Sonal Vengurlekar is the latest addition to the show ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha aur Saburi’. She has been roped to portray the role of a lady doctor who arrives in Shirdi amidst the raging epidemic.

The actress talks about her role in the show.

Sharing more about being a part of the show and her role, Sonal says: “I have been an avid viewer of ‘Mere Sai’. There is so much to learn from every episode as it imparts great wisdom and learning. To be a part of such a prestigious show is no less than a blessing to me.

“Moreover, I am very inspired by my on-screen character, who looks at the brighter side of life, even in the roughest times. Even though she is faced with adversity when she comes to Shirdi, Sai stands by her. He believes in her and even encourages the people to believe in her. “

Adding to this, the ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ actress shares: “However, if we think about it, even after so many years, today’s patriarchal society doubts a woman’s credibility in any profession without a second thought. I hope through this show, we are able to impact many minds and bring in a positive change in the society and give each individual the right they deserve.”

‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

