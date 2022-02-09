Ekta Kapoor has some really exciting projects coming up for the fans. She’s bringing a controversial reality show that will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. But there’s also Naagin 6 coming up that has stirred a lot of conversations. Many claimed that Tejasswi Prakash was made to win Bigg Boss 15 because she was the face of their upcoming show. Scroll below for what the content czarina has to say!

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal along with Teja in the top 3. Fans were shocked when they saw Karan being placed at 3rd. While all eyes were on what would happen next, Tejasswi was crowned the title. Unfortunately, it was during the finale that she was introduced as the next face of Ekta’s supernatural show. That led to assumptions that everything was fixed and pre-planned.

Reacting to the trolls that Tejasswi Prakash faced, Ekta Kapoor told TOI, “I saw Tejasswi in the show and we spoke to her manager and signed her who assured us that she will be onboard. Before the show, I had seen her. I had liked her so much though I don’t see too much of Bigg Boss but a lot of my friends do. Also, there are clippings of Bigg Boss all over Instagram and you end up watching it. I feel she is a very attractive young girl. There’s something about her eyes and I just had to cast her.”

Ekta Kapoor continued, “Honestly, I’ve never met her except this show and when I gave her a narration now, I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I’ve done nothing. I don’t think I’ve the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that’s all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself.”

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen alongside Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6.

