Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been talk of the town ever since Bigg Boss 15 ended. The duo is head over heels in love with each other and after often spotted together. But there seems to be an obstacle in their romance and that is none other than, Umar Riaz. Scroll below for some fun updates on the trio!

As most know, Karan and Umar were BFFs in Bigg Boss 15. The duo stood by each other from starting to the end of their journeys together. Salman Khan had even slammed Kundrra over prioritizing his best friend over even his girlfriend, Tejasswi. The bromance now continues outside the house.

We recently saw pictures of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz reuniting. Joining them was none other than, Rajiv Adatia. Tejasswi Prakash, who went live yesterday evening, took a funny dig at her boyfriend when asked about marriage proposal.

Asked about marriage, Tejasswi Prakash responded, “There are too many weddings happening. I am very shocked to see this. Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy got married. Karishma Tanna is getting married. I am very happy for these girls and extremely happy for Karishma. Coming back to my wedding plan, ‘toh aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me shaadi ke liye and I think Umar se milne ke baad vo use hi shaadi ke liye propose karega.”

During the conversation, the Bigg Boss 15 winner even added that Karan Kundrra had stopped picking up calls as soon as he reunited with Umar Riaz.

“Sunny (Karan) aaj unke saath hain jin par mujhe shak hai ki vo mujhse zyaada pyaar karte hai jo hai Umar Riaz. Iss baat ka Shaq mujhe ghar ke andar bhi tha ki vo saara time saath mein spend karenge. Umar and Karan clearly told me this inside the house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki Karan literally aise karega and he is not with me, he is with Umar. Aur vo mujhse baat nahi kar raha, phone nahi utha Raha hai and he’s just picking up my call and saying I’m with Umar, okay bye. Toh ya Ghar ke baahar aakar I’ve realised that where I stand in his (Karan) life,” Tejasswi Prakash said.

We wonder what Karan Kundrra or Umar Riaz has to react to this!

